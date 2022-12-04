The 16th Annual Tasmania Police Charity Trust Bike Ride took place over the weekend, with more than $80,000 raised for St Giles and Autism Tasmania.
Starting on December 1, the group of 74 riders started in Sheffield and rode down through Cradle Mountain, Strahan, Queenstown and finished in Tarraleah.
Constable Richard Douglas said that rides have become a much-loved annual event
"Each year, we chose a different organisation. But we focus on choosing a Tasmanian charity that supports children and young people in need," he said.
"We ride 400 kms over two-and-a-half days and it's a great way to see the state. It's not all police officers riding, we do have members of charities that we have supported in the past.
"The money we raise helps these organisations do invaluable work. At the moment a lot of people are struggling and it's tough out there for everyone including charities, so it's great we can have a ride like this to help."
The ride was established in 2006 to provide the opportunity for Tasmania Police and State Service employees to raise funds to support young people in need. Constable Douglas said that it was a challenging ride but the great weather was a bonus.
"It's a well supported event. We have a crew that makes sure everyone is safe and looked after," he said.
"It's the best way to see Tasmania. You get to go at a slower pace than driving and take it all in. The favourite place for many was riding down the West Coast."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
