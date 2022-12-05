Subject to approval from the Non-government Schools Registration Board, there will be an additional Indie School in Tasmania.
From March 2023, Indie School Launceston Campus will operate from the former TAFE building in Paterson St.
Indie School already has locations in Devonport, Burnie and Sorell and around the country.
Indie School is an independent school which aims to help teenagers re-engage with education and offers an alternative senior-secondary option to help young people through Years 9 to 12.
The school has appointed Cindy Johnston to lead Indie School Launceston, following her role as principal of Campbell Town High School.
She has taken up her position and has commenced liaising with local school, community service agencies and youth groups.
"I am excited to bring the Indie model of learning to Launceston. Our team is eager to meet our future students and families. We are looking forward to learning about the many strengths and experiences our young people will bring," she said.
Their programs are based on individualised support and strengths-based learning to re-engage students into education by increasing their self-esteem, confidence and academic achievement.
Class sizes are kept small, with individual learning plans being the cornerstone agreement to re-engage students.
Indie School has high ratios of welfare support, use life experienced teachers and offers flexible modes of study.
Executive principal of Indie Schools David Pickett said it was a good alternative for students struggling in the traditional school system.
"Generally, our students would be those who are not currently engaged in the education process, and they may not have been attending school for some time," the Executive Principal of Indie Schools," he said.
Expressions of interest for students are open now via the Indie Schools website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
