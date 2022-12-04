The Examiner
Luke Anthony Shaw appeared without a lawyer and pled not guilty to alleged stabbing murder

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:51am, first published 9:30am
Not guilty plea to George Town alleged murder

A George Town man pleaded not guilty to an allegation of murder when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

