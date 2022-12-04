Not guilty plea to George Town alleged murder

A George Town man pleaded not guilty to an allegation of murder when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Luke Anthony Shaw, 32, was not represented by a lawyer when he appeared by video.
He sought that his case be adjourned to the preliminary proceedings list on February 7, 2023 alongside a fellow accused Patrick Kenneth Dolbey, 36, who pleaded not guilty on November 22.
Three men were charged with the alleged stabbing murder of David Wayne Jenkins, 34, in Lambert Street on October 22.
The co-accused Paul William Shaw, 32, is yet to plead but will appear on December 22, 2022.
Magistrate Simon Brown remanded Luke Shaw in custody until February 7, 2023.
