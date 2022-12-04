When floods caused considerable damage at Wings Wildlife Park, manager Gena Cantwell was concerned it might have been the end for the popular tourist attraction at Gunns Plains.
"There was hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.
"It was definitely a possibility that we might not have come back from this.
"It was on the cards."
However, less than two months since significant flooding hit the North-West region and other parts of the state, Wings Wildlife Park has reopened.
"We sort of did it as a soft opening to help train some new staff that we had coming on board with us until some of other staff finish their leave period and come back.
"Once we get past Monday's cruise ship, we'll sort of have an official opening and start to promote it."
Ms Cantwell said the opening was so low-key that she did not even post on the Wings Wildlife Park Facebook page about it.
"Some people did post about it, so we've had a few extra come in.
"Considering that we haven't really broadcasted it, we've had good numbers."
While the park is operational, Ms Cantwell said there was still more rebuilding.
"We need to rebuild our animal hospital.
"When injured animals come in from members of the public, or they've come in from the vet and aren't able to go back into the wild.
"But we've just got to wait to get some more funds back before we can rebuild it."
The park has reopened as the summer tourist period begins, which Ms Cantwell said was its busiest part of the year.
"We're sort of being thrown back into the deep end.
"But we are ready for it.
"The animals have missed everyone."
Ms Cantwell said she was thrilled to be able to reopen the park.
"The public's support and the messages that we got saying that we needed to open back up, that was amazing.
"We can't thank them enough, and we realised what we meant to everyone.
"At the end of the day, it became a no-brainer to reopen."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
