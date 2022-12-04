The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Wings Wildlife Park at Gunns Plains reopens its doors

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated December 4 2022 - 6:23pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Cantwell, 13, with baby Tasmanian Devil Gretel, Gena Cantwell and Charlotte Cantwell, 9, with Penny the Potoroo. Picture Rodney Braithwaite.

When floods caused considerable damage at Wings Wildlife Park, manager Gena Cantwell was concerned it might have been the end for the popular tourist attraction at Gunns Plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.