Woman drove drunk to save a dying cat

A woman who was driving nearly seven times over the legal limit did so because she wanted to take her cat to the vet.
Angie Lee Peters, a 42-year-old woman, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the alcohol limit and driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor.
Court documents reveal on July 5, 2022, Peters was driving on Cambridge Street at West Launceston in Tasmania and returned a positive breath analysis reading for alcohol.
Peters returned a reading of 0.325. Police said Peters was incapable of driving at the time and did not have proper control of the vehicle.
In a court appearance last week, Magistrate Ken Stanton issued a deferred sentence review to allow for the assessment of Peter's capacity and prospect for a rehabilitation program.
Mr Stanton said this was the third time she had appeared in court for the charge of driving with high moderate readings, having previously received convictions in 2007 and 2015.
In his sentencing remarks, Magistrate Stanton said the reason Peters was driving at the time was that she was going to the veterinarian to get attention for her "dying cat".
"Initially, Ms Peters didn't recognise or accept she had a problem with alcohol and she now does," Mr Stanton said.
"The best way to address the risks created by this offending and to protect the community is for Ms Peters to be able to address her alcohol abuse and she has the opportunity to do that," he said.
Mr Stanton said if Peters' rehabilitation program was successful, he would implement the appropriate penalties needed
Peters will be back in court on January 30, 2023, for a deferred sentence review and will be sentenced on February 30, 2023.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
