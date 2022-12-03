New Macquarie Point venue 'transformational': Stadiums Tasmania boss

A new multi-purpose stadium at Macquarie Point would have far-reaching benefits, says Stadium Tasmania's inaugural chairman.
Michael Malouf, a former Melbourne City Council and Carlton Football Club chief executive, has been unveiled at the head of a new organisation overseeing Tasmania's five major stadiums.
He enters the role at a pivotal time in the state's push for a standalone AFL team.
The Tasmanian government has reached an in-principle agreement for a 19th licence, which hinges off the construction of the $750 million development at Macquarie Point.
Mr Malouf, whose appointment will be followed by that of board members and a chief executive next year, said the stadium would benefit Tasmania far beyond the football field.
"Getting an AFL licence and an AFLW licence will be historic, and the whole of Australia is barracking for Tasmania," he said.
"When you do get an AFL licence and ... a new stadium, that'll have a huge economic, social and environmental impact.
"To have a world-class stadium to host that team, and a stadium that is a modern multi-use arts, culture, entertainment and sport precinct that's outward-looking and linking back to the city ... that will be transformational."
Part of Stadiums Tasmania's role will be to take ownership of UTAS Stadium, which was earmarked for a $208 million redevelopment in 2021.
The state government has committed $65 million towards the project, but is still seeking federal support to get the project over the line.
The redevelopment includes a $109 million stadium upgrade, which would enable rectangular configuration plus increased seating capacity, and a $99 million indoor sports and entertainment facility.
The three-court indoor facility would have the capacity to host 5000-person concerts, and ease the burden on Elphin Sports Centre and the Silverdome as the North's leading basketball and netball centres.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
