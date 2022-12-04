Have old glasses laying around? Here's how they can help bring sight to others

New research has shown that 75 per cent of Launceston households have at least one pair of optical or sunglasses they no longer use.
Optometrists are asking households to donate their pre-loved glasses to those help communities in need.
This equates to 36 million pairs of unused optical glasses or sunglasses across the country that those in need could use.
As we head into the Christmas period, Specsavers Launceston says it's the perfect time to donate your old glasses and help them reach their goal of collecting 200,00 pairs of glasses.
Local Launceston Specsavers optometrist Mark Bonham says that this time of year is a fantastic time to consider donating glasses.
"We see a huge influx of people wanting to use their health insurance benefits to purchase a new pair of glasses. We'd love to see more people donating their old specs in-store so they can benefit people in need," he said.
In partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight, Specsavers is now in its fourth year of the recycling program, with quality glasses and sunglasses delivered to people in need overseas.
In 2018, Lions Recycle for Sight sent 334,860 pairs of refurbished spectacles to 20 destinations overseas.
The World Health Organisation 2 has found that 1 billion people worldwide live with vision impairment because they do not get the care they need for conditions like short and far-sightedness, glaucoma, and cataracts.
Additional research shows that almost one in five Aussies, the equivalent of 3.5 million Australians, will be purchasing a new pair of optical or sunglasses this year - adding to the older or pre-loved glasses sitting at home, which are perfect for donating.
While some discarded specs will collect dust, as many as one in four, or 4.5 million people, are throwing them in the bin.
"We've loved being able to directly work with the community in helping them to recycle their older pairs of glasses. It's such a great feeling - being able to tangibly see the impact that you're making," Mr Bonham said.
All pre-loved glasses sent to Lions Recycle for Sight from Specsavers are quality tested, cleaned, categorised and boxed according to prescription.
The best of the glasses collected are provided to charity, while the rest of the glasses are recycled.
To donate any of your pre-loved glasses in-store, visit Specsavers Launceston at 47 Brisbane St, Launceston.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals.
