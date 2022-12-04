The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Optometrists at Specsavers asking households to donate their pre-loved glasses

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
December 5 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have old glasses laying around? Here's how they can help bring sight to others

New research has shown that 75 per cent of Launceston households have at least one pair of optical or sunglasses they no longer use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.