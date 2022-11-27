The Bears of Hope remembrance walk was able to take place over the weekend after the event was postponed in October due to the floods.
The walk honours and supports bereaved families who have faced pregnancy and infant loss.
Organiser Codie Baylin said this year's walk, which was the first of these events held at Riverbend Park, attracted more than 50 people.
Families laid flowers in remembrance mid-walk. Bears of Hope's Abby Dante said the flowers were a sign of remembrance.
"Today is important as it's a way for the community of bereaved families to connect and to know they are not alone in their grief," she said.
Jess Greene, who lead the service, spoke about the connection families have to infants they have lost.
"Today is a day we say our babies' names out loud and acknowledge the impact they have had on our lives," she said.
"Our babies have united us here, reminding us that we are not truly alone.
"Together we can acknowledge and remember our children with love and with hope."
According to TasIVF, one-in-four pregnancies end in miscarriages.
While the weather wasn't fully on board, with rain coming down hard on Sunday afternoon halfway through the walk, it did clear as the remembrance service began. A candle was lit during the service and the names of the babies lost were read aloud.
Ms Baylin addressed the families there in remembrance.
"I'd like to recognise every single one of you who are the most brave, strong people even though in the darkest times, and no, you didn't feel strong, you didn't feel brave, but you really are and you're all incredible," she said.
"You've lived through the most difficult time in your lives and you will carry that forever, but please know that I see you all, and I see your babies, and I will speak their name for you, and I'll never forget them."
For support and information, go to bearsofhope.org.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.