Cubs Club Playgroup and Bears of Hope unite for walk to remember lost infants.

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:12am, first published October 10 2022 - 3:30am
Bec Unwin, Angela Barwick, Alyshia Brazendale, Lily Mae, Lisa Trotter, Codie Baylis, Jade Bailey, Jess Greeneand Ben Dudman at the Hope Walk preview. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A group of Launceston mums will hit the footpath on November 27 to support those who have experienced miscarriages and infant death.

