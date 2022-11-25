Police thwart drug operation

An East Coast man dedicated the top floor of his home to an expensive hydroponic cannabis growing operation, but the police turned up before he could make a return on investment, the Supreme Court In Launceston heard.
Paul Martin Riley, 58, of Goshen near St Helens, pleaded guilty to a count of trafficking in a controlled substance and a Commonwealth charge of causing a controlled drug to be carried by post.
Crown prosecutor Matt Hills said that on July 28, 2022, a police dog sniffed out a package of 474 grams of cannabis despite it being packed with tins of lavender in an attempt to disguise the smell.
An investigation revealed that Riley posted the package from St Marys with his sister in Victoria, the intended destination.
Mr Hills said that on November 11, 2021, police visited Riley's home.
"The second storey of six metres by six metres was solely dedicated to the cultivation of cannabis," Mr Hills said.
There were 19 large cannabis plants supported by eight high-powered lights and three growing tents containing a further 20 plants and 116 cannabis buds, and a mother plant from which cuttings were taken.
A total of 1376 grams was found-more than the legally trafficable quantity of one kilogram.
In an interview with police Riley said that he had spent the last of his funds on the setup.
"He told police that he was finally about to make some money and the police showed up," Mr Hills said.
While no drugs had been sold, he was guilty of trafficking by cultivating with an intent to sell, Mr Hills said.
Defence counsel Andrew Lonergan said Riley had returned to Tasmania to find his home of 22 years had fallen into disrepair and was infested with vermin.
His wife was in Ukraine where she came from, he said.
"He was self medicating to cope with declining mental health," Mr Lonergan said.
Mr Lonergan said the setup had significant potential but there was no evidence of as sophisticated selling system.
"He took multiple cuttings from the mother plant and accepts he did contemplate making money," he said.
"He admits that he posted some cannabis to the mainland but it was sending to his sister."
Mr Hills said Riley had two prior convictions for trafficking in Tasmania in 2004 and 2008.
"The state concedes there was no actual profit and that he sunk the last of his funds into the setup," he said.
He pleaded guilty to summary offences of possession and use of cannabis. Justice Robert Pearce remanded Riley in custody for sentence on December 1 at 4.15pm.
