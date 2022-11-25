The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Paul Martin Riley pleads guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 25 2022 - 7:43pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police thwart drug operation

An East Coast man dedicated the top floor of his home to an expensive hydroponic cannabis growing operation, but the police turned up before he could make a return on investment, the Supreme Court In Launceston heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.