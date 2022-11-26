The Christmas season has now officially begun in Launceston with the lighting of the Christmas tree in the Brisbane Street mall.
Hundreds of families gathered on Friday evening to witness the lighting the event, as well as get a brief glimpse of Santa.
Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said the annual Christmas in the City event had drawn thousands of people from across the region.
"I think there's a great deal of pride when it comes to the way that we feel about our tree," Cr Gibson said.
"I think that the tree lighting heralds the start of Christmas in Launceston. We will also see the return of the Christmas parade next Saturday," he said.
Launceston Central City Executive Officer Amanda McEvoy said the annual lighting of the Christmas tree was a popular event.
