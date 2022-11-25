The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Premier urges Tasmanians to take extra precautions due to increasing COVID cases in the state

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 26 2022 - 3:41pm, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID risk level increases to moderate

The increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 has resulted in the state government raising their risk level to moderate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.