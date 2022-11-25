COVID risk level increases to moderate

The increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 has resulted in the state government raising their risk level to moderate.
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said people should take extra precautions by staying home and testing if they have any symptoms, and continue to follow COVID- safe behaviours.
"While masks are not mandatory, they are recommended in indoor settings, on public transport, or when visiting people at higher risk," the Premier said.
"I understand that some in the community may be concerned around COVID, but this is not unexpected - we've always said there will be waves, but this is a normal part of living with COVID-19, and we are prepared, and acting accordingly," he said.
On Friday evening, The Launceston General Hospital announced that they would escalate to level two of their COVID-19 management escalation plan from Saturday morning. District hospitals and other facilities will remain at level one.
The announcement was made following a recommendation from the Regional Health Commander and the Regional Health Management Team and is based on the level of COVID-positive inpatients and the increasing level of COVID-related staff absences.
Secretary and State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the LGH was seeing an increasing number of visitors entering the health facility with symptoms.
"If people have symptoms of COVID-19 they should get tested and avoid visiting high-risk settings, such as hospitals," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.
"As part of this escalation, staff continue to be required to wear N95/P2 masks and eyewear in identified clinical and patient-facing settings to keep staff, patients and visitors safe.
"Hospital escalation is a well-established process that has repeatedly proven to be effective in managing periods of heightened demand during previous waves of the pandemic," she said.
Ms Morgan-Wicks said hospital staff are working hard to address the demand for hospital care at the LGH, and the public can have confidence that the needs of emergency presentations will be met.
"The Regional Health Management Team will continue to monitor the situation closely," she said.
Mr Rockcliff said the best thing Tasmanians can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 was to make sure they are up to date with their vaccinations.
"This includes your booster or fourth dose, so if you're eligible, head into a GP or pharmacy and ensure you have the maximum protection from COVID-19," Mr Rockliff said.
"The health and safety of Tasmanians remains our number one priority, and we will continue to keep the community updated as we work through this current wave," he said.
