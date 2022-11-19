The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Helen Polley accuses Scott Morrison of building outhouse specifically for farm visit

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
November 20 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dunny worth thousands possibly built for Scomo visit

A Labor senator has alleged a dunny costing thousands of dollars was built in the middle of a farm in Evandale just in case Scott Morrison was caught short during a visit in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.