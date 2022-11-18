A World Heritage Site will burst with colours over the weekend, as Woolmers Estate hosts its annual Festival of Roses.
Set across 1.5 hectares, the garden was first opened December 2001, and has grown to become a mecca of roses and other florals.
Volunteer Helen Fletcher said there had been non-stop work across the gardens to ensure the roses are at their best for attendees.
"We have had a good ratio of rain and then some sun, which has meant the roses look beautiful at the moment," she said.
"It's been an absolute wonderful effort by the volunteers, as we rely on them for the garden upkeep. We have roughly 25 keen gardeners that come when they can to ensure the site is kept looking fabulous."
The Festival of Roses aims to inspire attendees to grow roses of their own, or come along for some helpful hints on how to be the envy of the neighbourhood.
"Everyone loves roses and the romance of them," Ms Fletcher said.
"We have ancient cultivars, which are where the stock comes from to breed new roses. Those who come will not be able to miss the incredible perfume of the flowers and there will be garden tours to give tips for growing the best roses."
Proceeds from the event go directly to the Woolmers Foundation, for the upkeep of the historical garden. There will also be an assortment of plant and craft stalls, food vans and entertainment on the day and garden tours run by the garden volunteers.
The Festival of Roses will be held November 20 from 10am to 3pm at Woolmers Estate, Longford and entry is $15.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
