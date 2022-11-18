The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dorset Council to sell Musselroe Bay property under Federal Police investigation

Clancy Balen
Nick Clark
By Clancy Balen, and Nick Clark
November 19 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The homestead at Icena Estate was seized by the AFP in 2019, but recently sold to DCF Musselroe Bay Pty Ltd for $5 million. Picture supplied

Dorset Council is seeking to sell a prominent north east property, which was seized by the Australian Federal Police in 2019, in a bid to recoup $43,000 in unpaid rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.