In light of damning recent statistics indicating the number of Tasmanian teachers leaving the field is far outweighing the number of graduates going into it, a hopeful local solution was announced at a Launceston-based school this week.
Australia's Leading Christian University College - Alphacrucis - and Christian Educational National - a network of six member associations and ten schools in Tasmania - launched a new Clinical Teaching School Hub at Launceston Christian School earlier this week.
Alphacrucis' liaison for the new facility, Dr David Hastie, said the Hub was created with the aim of essentially flipping the model of teacher training so clusters of schools could select and clinically train their own teachers in partnership with a tertiary provider, delivering the degree entirely on-site.
"The clinical training approach embedded in the model has proven to be effective across the globe, but this Hub model adapts it for our unique Australia education context," he said.
"The model provides professional and contextual preparation with a wealth of experience in curriculum development, assessment, small group teaching, parent interaction, problem-solving and conflict resolution."
Dr Hastie also said the trainees would be well supported, their HECS debt would halved, they would be paid part-time as a teaching assistant, and they would graduate with significant work experience in the field.
"A typical Teaching Hub trainee will spend one to two days per week paid to work in the classroom with a mentor teacher, which means that by the completion of their degree the trainee will already have hundreds of days of on-site experience," he said.
"The academic program also includes a mixture of local face-to-face intensives, mentor training, and online coursework, but a significant point of difference from existing models is that the training follows the rhythms of the school calendar rather than the traditional university calendar, meaning trainee teachers are receiving 40 weeks of training each year rather than the common university calendar consisting of two 13-week semesters."
Dr Hastie said the degrees awarded were the same as those provided by traditional universities in terms of rigour, and accountability to the governing bodies that set and monitor academic standards across Australia.
Launceston Christian School's principal Adrian Bosker said schools had been longing for classroom-ready graduate teachers for years.
"This is a great step forward to directly benefit the students, parents, schools, and the teaching profession more broadly, while addressing the shortage of a qualified workforce," he said.
