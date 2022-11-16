The Examiner
No mention of dedicated Tasmanian Aboriginal seats as Tasmanian Parliament is set to expand

By Matt Maloney
Updated November 17 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:34am
It has previously been proposed that Tasmanian Aboriginal people should have two dedicated seats in one of the houses of Parliament.

An inquiry process on a parliamentary model that provides for dedicated seats for Tasmanian Aboriginal people should have been included within the government's House of Assembly restoration bill, Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb has said.

