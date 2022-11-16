After a stressful few weeks, Cesar Penuela was in high spirits after it was revealed he had been granted a Bridging Visa E and would be able remain in Launceston.
Mr Penuela said he was overcome with emotion and said it was excellent news.
"Yesterday we received information over the phone from MP Lara Alexander. Immigration is allowing us to apply for a Bridging Visa E to remain lawful from November 18," Mr Penuela said.
"The visa will come with work rights so I can start working next Monday," he said.
According to the Home Affairs site, the visa lets you stay lawfully in Australia while you make arrangements to leave, finalise your immigration matter or wait for an immigration decision.
A Gofundme set up for Cesar Penuela, has so far raised $13,000.
MORE TO COME
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
