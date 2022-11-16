The position of manslaughter victim Bobby Medcraft at the time he was fatally struck with a sword emerged as a major point of contention in sentencing submissions.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 34, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 were found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Tuesday.
Crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro said the manslaughter by Sheehan was in the most serious category.
He compared it with previous cases in which convicted persons received eight to 10 years' jail.
He asked Justice Robert Pearce to find that Mr Medcraft was face down in a garden bed when Sheehan hit in the leg with the sword.
However, Sheehan's defence counsel asked Justice Pearce to find that Mr Medcraft was moving at the time he was struck.
He said the movement could explain why the cut affected Mr Medcraft on just one leg.
"Contrary to the prosecutions' submission, I think you should find he was upright and moving," he said.
Mr Shapiro said Justice Pearce should find that the accused were the aggressors. He said they formed a common intention to inflict violence on Mr Medcraft.
Submissions are continuing.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.