The outpouring of support for Launceston's Penuela family has seen members of Parliament joining the effort to keep the family in Tasmania.
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley said Launceston's community has grown as people from overseas have moved over and that the Penuela family adds to the lifeblood of the area.
"The ministerial intervention form has been submitted to the Immigration Minister on Friday and his office has acknowledged receipt of that document, which is fantastic," she said.
"Cesar's new immigration lawyer in Hobart has recommended full citizenship for Cesar and his family. The family are being forced to leave on November 17 and we are fighting to change that.
"We have been in daily contact with Cesar and his family, we are doing everything we can. We have made representation regulatory to the minister's office, so we are hopeful we will have further news and as that becomes clear," Ms Polley said.
"The community have embraced this family, as the family have embraced the community themselves. We account afford to lose good people out of our community."
Cesar Penuela arrived in Australia in 2009, and for the past five years has called Launceston home.
On May 11, 2019, the Department of Immigration came back saying that the company he worked for did not submit any documentation to sponsor Cesar and his family, therefore the application from the company was refused.
Following The Examiner's story on November 7 there has been an outpouring of support created to keep the family in Launceston.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
