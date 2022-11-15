The Examiner
Tasmania Police on Tuesday honoured over 50 police officers for their years of dedication.

By Benjamin Seeder
November 16 2022 - 5:30am
Sergeant Michael Gillies (L), Commander Mark Mewis (C) and Sergeant Michael Maher are Northern police officers honoured in a Hobart ceremony. Picture by Ben Seeder

Three police officers from the North were among the more than fifty that were honoured for their long years of dedication and service at a medals ceremony in Hobart on Tuesday.

