Tasmania's public students first in Australia to access digital library

Tasmania's public school students will become the first in Australia to access eBooks with their school library memberships through the Sora app.
Students from prep to Year 12 will be able to access eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, comics, graphic novels and readers from their school library and the public library collections.
The digital access arrives as the education department rolls out its Digital Inclusion for 21st Century Learners framework.
The framework aims to reduce the digital divide in Tasmania and hopes to improve access to devices and connectivity, increase online learning at school and home, increase the digital capability of teachers and families and improve the overall digital literacy of students.
A $5 million state investment for digital inclusion will help to fund student access to devices.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the government was committed to ensuring all students, no matter their background or circumstances, have access to a quality education.
He said access to digital collections would ensure that all students would be able to read more books, more often, at school, at home and while they are travelling.
"Libraries Tasmania has worked with OverDrive to provide our 60,000 students in nearly 200 schools from prep to year 12 the ability to browse thousands of curated, age-appropriate books using the Sora app," Mr Jaensch said.
"There are millions of incredible books out there, and there's a perfect book for everyone."
Mr Jaensch said Tasmania is the first state in Australia to offer access to an eBook platform through all Government school libraries.
A trial for a device and internet hotspot loaning program has started at three schools, including Newstead College.
"Having access to the online world is increasingly seen as a material basic that every individual has a right to and that is why we are working to ensure every student is connected and engaged in learning through access to and use of technology," Mr Jaensch said.
