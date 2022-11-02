The Examiner
Bobby Medcraft murder trial jury urged to examine sword

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:30am
Bobby Medcraft (centre) died after being struck with a sword in 2020

The real question for a jury in the trial of five people charged over the death of Bobby Medcraft was whether it was a case of murder or manslaughter, defence counsel Fran McCracken says.

