Council Elections

Local council elections officially wrap up as the last remaining votes for Launceston City were counted Tuesday morning

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:10am, first published November 1 2022 - 4:30pm
Local government elections concluded on Tuesday morning. Picture supplied

Seven new faces will make up the City of Launceston council for the next four years after the Tasmanian Electoral Commission finished counting for the 2022 local government elections on Tuesday.

