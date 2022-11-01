Seven new faces will make up the City of Launceston council for the next four years after the Tasmanian Electoral Commission finished counting for the 2022 local government elections on Tuesday.
Paul Spencer and Krista Preece lost their positions, while mayor Danny Gibson, Hugh McKenzie, Andrea Dawkins, Tim Walker and Alan Harris were all returned to service until 2026.
Singer and radio host Matthew Garwood leads the new cohort in Launceston as deputy mayor, with business owners Joe Pentridge and Lindi McMahon, world-leading Alzheimer's disease and dementia researcher Dr George Razay, professional dancer Andrew Palmer, Levee Food Co. owner Alex Britton and Golden Brumby owner Susie Cai all becoming first-time councillors.
The TEC said the overall response rate statewide of 84.79 per cent was a strong result and compares well with other Australian electoral jurisdictions where voting in local government elections is compulsory.
In the Northern Midlands, former The Examiner journalist Alison Andrews, is one of several newcomers to unseat RSPCA boss Jan Davis, long-serving councillor Ian Goinnon and former state speaker Michael Polley.
Mary Knowles was re-elected as mayor and said community health and wellbeing have always been important to her. She successfully fended off stiff competition from debuting mayoral candidate Andrew McCullagh who bagged a voting total of 43.65 per cent.
Janet Lambert was elected deputy mayor and advocates for minimum rate rises, upgrading infrastructure and ensuring each community receives its fair share.
Northern Midlands Council: Mary Knowles, Jane Lambert, Richard Archer, Dick Adams, Richard Goss, Andrew McCullagh, Matthew Brooks, Allison Andrews and Paul Terret.
The is a familiar feel to the Meander Valley Council, with Wayne Johnston holding on as mayor and Stephanie Cameron stepping up as his deputy. New faces include farmer and Deloraine footballer Lochie Dornauf, Westbury Residents Against the Prison advocate Anne-Marie Loader and businessman Kevin House.
Meander Valley Council: Wayne Johnston, Stephanie Cameron, Lochie Dornauf, Michael Kelly, Ben Dudman, Anne-Marie Loader, Kevin House, John Temple and Barry Lee.
Christina Holmdahl was re-elected West Tamar mayor and said the council will be focusing on the Legana District plan in the coming years and said it was going to be a "big challenge".
Jess Greene was elected deputy Mayor and said she has been a proactive and responsive councillor who has stuck to her values while she has been in her position within council.
West Tamar Council: Christina Holmdahl, Jess Greene, Joy Allen, Rick Shegog, Geoff Lyons, Jashoua Manticas, Richard Ireland, Lynden Ferguson and Julie Sladden.
Mick Tucker was elected Break O'Day mayor once again, having sat as mayor since 2014. His goal for the next few years was to make the electorate a more self-reliant place that will keep young people in the area.
Kristi Chapple defeated three other candidates to become the East Coast region's new deputy mayor.
Break O'Day Council: Mick Tucker, Kristi Chapple, Jannet Drummond, Barry Lefevre, Gary Barnes, Liz Johnstone, Kylie Wright, Ian Carter and Vaughan Oldham.
Dorsett Council: Greg Howard, Beth Donoghue, Dale Jessup, Kahlia Simmons, Jerrod Nichols, Anna Curtayne Coxen, Leonie, Edwina Powell and Mervyn Chilcott.
Georgetown Council: Greg Kieser, Simone Lowe, Greg Dawson, Tim Harris, Heather Barwick, Winston Mason, Jason Orr, Heather Ashley and Winston Archer.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
