One of Tasmania's oldest East-Coast buildings was sold to a Sandy Bay-based property developer on Monday for an undisclosed fee.
Red Panda Property Group owner - and recently announced Northern Midlands councillor - Andrew McCullagh became just the third owner in Swansea's Morris's Store's 184-year history.
"We are privileged and humbled to be provided custodianship of such an iconic and landmark building, and take it to the next stage of its fantastic history," he said.
"Where else do you have a building that's so iconic, sitting on the beachfront, and overlooking such a magnificent backdrop as Great Oyster Bay and the Hazards?"
Mr McCullagh revealed plans to turn the property into a multi-purpose facility, fitted out with several restaurants, bars, - including one specialising in wine - and a delicatessen.
He said a boutique 12-room hotel was also planned to operate on the heritage-listed building's second and third floors.
Mr McCullagh paid tribute to Jim Morris who had been part of the building and its general store business for his entire 82 years, a large chunk of which he spent as owner of the property that had been in his family 170 years.
Mr Morris was reluctant to comment on the sale, citing emotions as the main factor.
Prior to the Morris's purchasing the building it was owned by a man known as John Alexander Graham who came to the district as a hawker and peddler traveling from farm to farm displaying his wares.
Not much is known about his history, where he came from, or his reasons for coming to Tasmania but it is noted that he was "an extremely well-educated man with a sound financial backing", who later became the first warden of the Municipality of Glamorgan in 1860, before writing much of the state's initial Local Government Act.
Records indicate a timber construction was made in 1833 before the present three-story stone and brick building was built in 1838.
In a post published on the Voices of Glamorgan Spring Bay Facebook page, Mr McCullagh notified residents the Morris' Supermarket would continue regular trading under new manager Greg Raspin who had previously spent 22 years as the proprietor of the Swansea Corner Store, which was also recently purchased by Mr McCullagh, along with Trevor Morton - directors of East Coast Supermarkets
He then revealed plans to construct another supermarket - fitted with shop fronts - on a 1000 square metre property opposite the Bark Mill pending planning approval.
Once built, Mr McCullagh hoped to relocate Moriss' to that new site, and when complete, the duo revealed they would turn their attention to redeveloping the corner store into a modern supermarket and cafe site.
