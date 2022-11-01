The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Morris' sold to Red Panda Property Group owner Andrew McCullagh

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
November 1 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morris' General Store in Swansea has been sold and is set to be redeveloped into a 12-room hotel fitted with a restaurant, several bars, and a delicatessen. Picture supplied by Red Panda Property Group

One of Tasmania's oldest East-Coast buildings was sold to a Sandy Bay-based property developer on Monday for an undisclosed fee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.