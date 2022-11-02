The Examiner
School kids munch on hot lunch: 15 more Tasmanian schools get funding for hot lunch program

Updated November 2 2022 - 2:04am, first published 1:29am
Which Tassie schools will now be serving free hot lunches to kids?

Tasmania continues to lead the way in offering hot lunches to students, with 15 more state schools added to the School Food Matters pilot program.

