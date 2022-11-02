Year 12 students at Launceston Church Grammar School have raised $68,000 for survivors of sexual assault as part of the annual Walkathon fundraiser.
Now in its 59th year, the Walkathon asks students to hike 80 kilometres in 24 hours to raise funds for a charity of their choice.
Inspired by Grace Tame, the students decided to put the money towards helping fund The Survivor Voices Project book, which will tell the stories of a diverse group of survivors, told on their own terms.
The students completed the event in April with a goal of raising $50,000, but acting principal Nicholas Foster said the student's had gone above and beyond in their fundraising efforts.
"They've smashed that goal, and so the excess money will go towards putting resources together to support survivors of assault, and the process they need to go through to get their story told," Mr Foster said.
"These students have been the voice of change they want to see in their world."
In a statement on Wednesday #LetUsSpeak founder and Walkley Award Winning journalist Nina Funnell - who started the campaign after learning of victim gag-laws in Tasmania and the Northern Territory - thanked the students for their "extraordinary efforts".
"We are now one step closer to a world where survivors know that they will be believed," Ms Funnell wrote.
"We are also one step closer to a world where sexual violence cannot occur because there is no longer silence to enable it or shadows to conceal it."
Ms Funnell said the because of the hard work from the students, additional resources were able to be produced for survivors.
"10 years ago, or even five years ago, I can't imagine a school would have taken on this issue, because it was so stigmatised," she said.
"The fact that they have been willing to go there and show up with full hearts and minds is - as a survivor - very moving, and it gives me a lot of faith and hope in the next generation."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.