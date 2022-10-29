The founders of renowned cafe Sweetbrew have a new three-in-one cafe, bar and restaurant coming to Tatler Arcade in January.
Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew will feature their own roastery, with a focus on educating the community about coffee, from how the bean is cultivated to how it ends up in your cup.
Sweetbrew co-founder Archana Brammall said it seemed like the natural progression to go from a cafe to roasting their own beans.
"It's been in the pipeline for the last two and half years," said Mrs Brammall.
Mrs Brammall's husband and Sweetbrew co-founder Tim Brammall said Sweetbrew started as a tiny hole in the wall in 2014.
"We started in the smaller room of two tenancies. Really it was just us and Amelia Coffee who were doing specialty coffee," Tim said.
"At that time we were able to engage a lot more with our customers and focus on coffee appreciation and the different flavours, types of coffee and production methods.
"Even though this is a much bigger space, the whole concept was actually getting back to what we used to be able to do, which was education and discovery around coffee rather than just serving it."
He said as Sweetbrew grew it became harder to accomplish that.
"Now we can add that extra experience of immersion with how coffee is actually roasted," said Tim.
"The space will offer the community a chance to learn about coffee first hand. We'll actually have a facility here to do industry training."
Many ethical considerations were taken into account for Tatler Lane, down to the finer details like milk delivery.
Mrs Brammall said the milk will be delivered in compostable bags, and will hook up to a tap that can be dispensed automatically.
"As an industry we're moving towards less plastic, but you still get milk in containers of different styles. This is taking it another step further," Mrs Brammall said.
"Environmental sustainability is an ethos for us that we'd like to maintain."
Tim said the decision to choose Tatlers Arcade as the new business space came from walking through the arcade with his kids, and feeling like it was wasted space.
"It was all boarded up and here we were, only 150 metres from the centre of Launceston and the laneway was just smashed glass and plenty of other nasty things," he said.
"I said to my son, this would make the perfect food alley.
"The size of the building, the location and the atmosphere felt right too."
He said there was an element of risk by locating themselves in an area with no front signage or car parking.
"We could have gone in any of these old buildings but we chose to go down the back. These areas tucked away just lend themselves to great experiences."
Mrs Brammall said hospitality plays into a big part of Tatlers Lane, but it's also about tourism.
"We talk about our great restaurants, vineyards and celebrate so much of everything but very rarely do we celebrate the fact that our hospitality industry is the foundation of any tourism industry," she said.
"Hospitality hasn't got the accolades it deserves across the state and we are big tourism providers in Launceston.
"It's really exciting, the customers that come to us for coffee and brunch can now enjoy the same kind of experience in our bar in the evenings."
Long-time Sweetbrew staff member Aaron Jones recently signed on as a new owner, and said he was amazed at the loyalty and support of their customers over the years.
"It's called Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew because it's an elevation of what Sweetbrew is. We appreciate what we've created but we're not trying to do what we've already done."
Mrs Brammall said Sweetbrew has always been a gathering place for the community, and hopes to extend that invitation.
"People come to Sweetbrew when they're happy, sad, going out for a job interview, recovering from heartbreak or even for a first date.
"What an honour it is that people choose to come to us to share those experiences."
Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew opens in January, operating as a cafe seven days a week, a bar five nights a week and will introduce the restaurant later on after opening.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
