Party in the Paddock is back, but this time in a new paddock.
Organisers have announced that the 'same old party' is to be expected but in the new site of Quercus Park. Set to be held on February 10-12, the event is back to it's previous three day setup.
Organisers Vibestown said that COVID allowed for time to reflect, following the cancellation of the festival in 2020.
"When we ended the festival in 2020, we had no clue what was next for us and we took our time to reflect on the magic 9 years that were PITP," organisers said in a Facebook post.
"When the world pressed pause during the pandemic, we had a lot of time to think... three years on, a lot has changed in our world and our inspiration is back. We've heard the call for a major multi-day camping festival. Tassie's been missing PITP & Falls Festival since their absence, but Vibestown is back on the job."
Organisers say they are hopeful the new space with allow for bigger and more open campsites.
"Truly outgrowing the OG little farm, the endless rolling paddocks of Quercus Park can now host many Paddock People and has a stack more room for immersive experiences and art across the whole site," organisers said.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals.
