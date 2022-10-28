Tasmania's out of control speeders are in for a rude shock after the new mobile speed cameras led to 1817 infringement notices since their introduction on September 30.
The shock numbers included 102 infringements for people driving 20 kilometres per hour or more above speed limits.
Police say one car (pictured) was detected doing more than 60 kilometres per hour over the limit on the Midland Hwy at Ross.
Police said it was doing 171 in a 110 zone.
"The behaviour displayed by this driver is, frankly, appalling and should not be tolerated or condoned," Tasmania Police road safety coordinator Inspector Gary Williams said.
"Almost one in three fatalities and serious injuries on Tasmanian roads are linked to excessive speed.
"We need people to understand that the choices you make when you're behind the wheel or on a motorbike can literally save lives: Your own, or someone else's."
Inspector Williams urged people who saw dangerous driving behaviour to report it immediately on 131444.
"If you can't report it at the time but you have footage, you can upload it to our evidence portal and we'll follow it up," he said.
Police said the driver detected near Ross faced a penalty of $1040, six demerit points, four months' disqualification and possible clamping or confiscation of the car.
The 1817 infringements were for speeding offences and unregistered vehicles.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson in May said: "Unfortunately, Tasmanians still aren't taking the dangers of speeding seriously enough, so we have had to take action."
"Across the nation and worldwide, mobile speed cameras have proven to be one of the most effective ways of making speeding motorists slow down."
He said police advised the patterns of speeding were getting worse.
"The new enforcement cameras can be anywhere, at any time, making those that speed think twice before putting their foot down and risking death," Mr Ferguson said.
The 2022-23 state budget included $9.3 million over three years for the camera technology.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
