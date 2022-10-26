A well known Launceston restaurant has had a transformation, with cobwebs, dragons and pumpkins taking over the usual decor in time for Halloween.
Cataract on Paterson has turned into 'Nightmare on Paterson' for Halloween week.
Managing director Karen Burbury said this was the businesses second year doing a Halloween spectacular.
"The first year I thought lets do something really cool for kids and families," she said.
"Sometimes being in Tassie we miss out on the spark and the magic, being an ex-mainland girl we always did such huge things for Halloween.
"Cataract is really good at embracing things and for me to do it I have to go all out. When we first did the budget and my team thought it was a lot of money, I was thinking that wouldn't even scratch the surface."
Ms Burbury said a substantial amount of money had been used for the Halloween transformation.
"We have ended up spending around $25,000 on the whole setup including props, decorations and lights and more. It's an investment into enjoyment for kids and people who love Halloween," she said.
"Last year was a great success, everyone embraced it. There were families coming in dressed up and really getting into the Halloween spirit.
"We put it up online that we were doing it again three and a half months ago and some of the events sold out straight away. We were booked out for the whole week in about 12 hours."
An evening of dining will features actors walking around the venue hoping to give customers a fright.
However, for those who do not want to take part in the spooky festivities, they can choose to opt-out with table signs to indicate which tables are not up for a fright.
Staff at Cataract on Paterson are also getting into the spirit, donning Halloween costumes and have a bit of fun in the process.
The restaurant is also hosting several spooky events over the weekend to celebrate Halloween including a kids tricks and treats party, an adults-only feast, and a high tea.
Cataract On Paterson is the brainchild of Southern Midlands farmers Karen and Stuart Burbury, who wanted to spread their passion for home-grown produce, with the restaurant opening in 2013.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
