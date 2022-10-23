'Repulsed' recreational anglers' seek policy clarity

Practices being undertaken by Tasmania's marine police have been labelled as unsanitary by a group of east coast recreational fishermen.
Swansea resident Mark Tapsell said he and several fellow Tasmanian Amateur Sea Fisherman's Association members shared similar recent experiences when their daily hauls were being inspected aboard their vessels.
"I understand it's their duty to ensure we're not breaching Fishing Tasmania's size and bag limit restrictions, but going through our processed fillets with their bare hands is just not on," he said.
"I'd be fine if they were picking up whole fish in that way, but that's not the case here, these fillets have had the skin cut off them - the protective layer is gone."
Mr Tapsell said he wrote to various angling-related organisations seeking to clarify whether any policies, protocols, or procedures existed for these inspections at sea.
If there were such rules, Mr Tapsell was sure they had been breached, and if they hadn't, he felt they needed an update - especially after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of foot and mouth disease had been exhibited nationwide.
"What they're doing is no different to me going up to a bloke in the shop, opening up the steak he's got in his basket, rubbing my hands all over it, before giving it back to him and saying 'Bon Appétit' ... it's gross," he said.
"For all I know the bloke could have just wiped his arse with that very same hand."
A Tasmania police spokesperson said checking fillet sizes and quantity was a standard practice that had never received complaints.
"These products are subject to measures including salt water rinsing and would need to be cooked prior to consumption," they said.
"Police are encouraged to wear gloves when checking spiny or poisonous species."
