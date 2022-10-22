Breaking: Man dead in fatal crash at Latrobe

UPDATE: Sadly police can advise a man has died as a result of a two vehicle crash on the Bass Highway at Latrobe, near the House of Anvers.
Inspector John King confirmed the death at a press conference in Latrobe and said he could not provide too much detail at this stage because the fatal crash was an active investigation.
"Initial indications suggest it has been a head on collision between two Sedans, and that one vehicle has most likely crossed to the wrong side of the road.
"The second vehicle was being driven by a 23-year-old female with a 10 month old infant in the rear.
"They are currently getting medical attention from our health authorities.
"That investigation will be fully investigated by crash investigation services and a report will be provided for the coroner. At the time, there was some significant rain around.
The crash happened just before 9.30am on Saturday, and a number of multiple emergency services attended, following initial reports that one vehicle had rolled.
A Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the scene, with police blocking the roads and diverting traffic at the Port Sorell roundabout, which caused significant delays.
EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the Bass Highway at Latrobe, near the House of Anvers.
One person has sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
This person remains under medical treatment at the scene and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been dispatched.
The road is blocked and traffic is being diverted at the Port Sorell roundabout and Moriarty Road.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route as there will be a significant delays until the scene is cleared.
MORE TO COME
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
