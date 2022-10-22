Breaking: Man dead after allegedly receiving multiple stab wounds

Police have confirmed the death of a man in George Town after they were called to a disturbance on Lambert Street.
In a statement, police said they attended a disturbance allegedly between four people known to each other at about 8.30pm on Saturday night.
They allege that the victim received multiple stab wounds and have declared the area a crime scene and are investigating the matter.
MORE TO COME
