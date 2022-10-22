Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has urged Tasmanians to remain vigilant and alert ahead of heavy rainfall which is expected to make its way through the north and northeast regions.
Mr Rockliff said he acknowledged the fatigue and tiredness Tasmanians were facing as a result of the floods, and urged citizens to be prepared for what's to come.
"My message today is please remain vigilant and alert and listen for communications that come through SES," he said.
A spokesperson for the SES said flooding was not expected to be as bad as it was last week.
"There are some minor rises in the Mersey River and in the northern catchments there are some moderate rises expected on most rivers.
"The State Emergency Service is currently working closely with the Bureau of Meteorology. We are just coming back down off some of the most significant flooding that we have had for a number of years.
"With the weather system that has pushed through this weekend, that's increased and lifted some of the river levels in Northern Tasmania," he said.
The SES spokesperson urged people living near river systems to stay up to date with TAS alerts to receive the most current information.
"Please be aware that the current weather system that we have still may run for another 24 hours.
"There is another weather system that will make its way through but we are still not sure what that will bring," he said.
Inspector John King from Tasmania Police said they would be working closely with the SES.
"Plan early, engage with your neighbours, and if in fact it does escalate and we do need to evacuate people, please make that decision early so we are not rushed," Inspector King said.
Mr Rockliff said he had been busy visiting farmers and businesses that had been impacted by the floods and said he could understand their anxiety.
"We are looking at a long path to recovery, with the immediate focus on cleaning up the debris and mess the floods have left behind.
"Importantly, support is available now for anyone that has suffered damage to their properties or possessions."
Mr Rockliff said the state government was providing immediate financial support to 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) through a joint Commonwealth-state disaster recovery funding arrangement.
This support includes Australian government disaster recovery payments of up to $1000 for adults and $400 for children.
Grants of up to $25,000 will be available from mid-next week to support Tasmanian small businesses and primary producers impacted by the October flooding with clean-up and restoration activities.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in Deloraine last week and wanted Tasmanians to know that the Commonwealth was committed to providing support now and through the recovery.
"The October flooding event has caused extensive damage in the north and northwest," he said.
.Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.