A 30-year-old mother of three charged with 73 offences sold and supplied methamphetamine within the community, and on 17 occasions drove with drugs in her system.
Kelsey Deane Jordan, pleaded guilty to a number of charges in the Launceston Magistrates Court, and was sentenced to a period of imprisonment for seven months.
In sentencing, Magistrate Ken Stanton outlined Jordan's criminal charges which occurred over a period of 16 months.
"This is very persistent offending and it continued until you were remanded in custody," Mr Stanton said.
On 17 occasions, Jordan drove with drugs in her saliva, and admitted to police on a number of occasions that she had consumed methamphetamine before driving.
Mr Stanton also said Jordan drove while her licence was suspended on seven occasions, and also drove without due care and attention, with instances of speeding 13km over the speed limit in a 110/km zone.
Jordan was also charged twice for selling methamphetamine, and charged with supplying methamphetamine.
Mr Stanton also told the court, on various occasions, Jordan would use MDMA and meth. He said illicit drugs were a social evil within the Launceston community.
"Although in some ways you are a victim of that scourge within the community, you have participated and facilitated its continuation.
"You are a 30-year-old who has had a generally socially positive life and in difficult circumstances, you sought solace in an illicit drug.
"Your life is not the only life affected by this drug, there are a number of law abiding citizens affected by this drug," he said.
Jordan was also charged with computer related fraud and stealing which amounted to just over $2000.
"I send a very clear message that there will be a firm response from the courts for this sort of offending".
Mr Stanton jailed Jordan for a period of seven months (backdated October 3), with five of those months to be wholly suspended.
Mr Stanton also placed Jordan on a community corrections order for 12 months upon her release, and also fined her $3341 and disqualified her from driving for three years.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
