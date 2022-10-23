The Examiner
Lockdowns resume at Ashley Youth Detention Centre

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
October 23 2022 - 5:00pm
A child detainee's room at Ashley

Child detainees at Ashley Youth Detention Centre have been placed back into a rolling 23-hour lockdown as staff shortages continue to run rampant at the controversial Deloraine-based facility.

Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

