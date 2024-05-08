CPSU wrote open letter to government over concern for regional library cuts

The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) has written to Education Minister Jo Palmer, seeking clarification about what they claim are proposed cuts to regional library opening hours.
Mrs Palmer said on May 3 that "the Tasmanian Government would not be cutting hours of regional libraries."
The minister said "there was a review looking into options around opening some libraries over the weekends so there is even more access."
On May 8 she reiterated that claim.
"As the Minister for Education, I am responsible for overseeing the operations of Libraries Tasmania," Mrs Palmer said.
"As I have already said publicly the Tasmanian government will not be cutting library hours, I cannot be any clearer than that."
However, the CPSU claims this means the government will reduce the opening hours of 14 regional libraries to increase the hours of city-based libraries.
The CPSU said, "Libraries Tasmania have provided the CPSU and its workforce with information inconsistent with Minister Palmer's statement."
In CPSU general secretary Thirza White's letter, she asked for the minister's commitment that no libraries' opening hours will be reduced.
She asked that at least 53.5 additional opening hours across 23 libraries, as proposed, be funded through additional resourcing to Libraries Tasmania.
The letter ends with a line from the CPSU General Secretary asking for a response within seven days.
"We seek your response within seven days as this matter is of significant public importance to local communities and regional towns."
CPSU industrial director Natalie Jones said Libraries Tasmania had discussions with workers about changes that would impact their hours.
The CPSU raised this with the education department and was advised that something would only progress during caretaker mode for the election.
"Following the election, the CPSU were sent correspondence detailing the current opening hours and proposed opening hours at each library in Tasmania," Ms Jones said.
"The CPSU will always advocate for public services and the working lives of those who deliver them," Ms Jones said.
The CPSU said it needs clarification about "whether the Minister fully understands the proposed changes" and that while some library hours would increase without extra resources, hours would have to be cut at regional libraries to offset this.
"We are hopeful the Minister will listen to regional communities, recognise the value of these public spaces and the services they provide, and intervene to provide additional funding to Libraries Tasmania," Ms Jones said.
She said it is clear that Libraries Tasmania has been forced into making these cuts "because they don't have the resources they need to meet demand."
"Our libraries are under-resourced; they need additional funding urgently so that Libraries Tasmania are not forced to reallocate money away from regional towns," Ms Jones said.
