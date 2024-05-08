Junior athlete to the youngest race director of a world triathlon event

A 24-year-old who became the youngest race director of a global level event is a finalist for the 2024 Young Achiever Award.
Riverside's William Blackaby directs the Devonport Triathlon, which attracts elite athletes from around the world.
Mr Blackaby started as a young swimmer at a local swim centre where his love for triathlons was born.
"Triathlons have been a part of my life since I was 13," he said.
"This started with squad swimming at the Riverside Swim Centre and my love for cycling."
Mr Blackaby's business called Tri Events Tasmanian directs two triathlons.
"I started organising events with the Launceston Triathlon Club as a volunteer, and this led to the start of Tri Events Tas," he said.
"Now I manage two triathlons in Tasmania, the Greens Beach Triathlon and the Devonport Triathlon.
"The Devonport Triathlon is one of the oldest in Australia, it hosts a selection of elite international races each year."
He also nurtured young talent as a coach with the state squad - fostering sport and community engagement.
Mr Blackaby said his favourite part about organising events was seeing competitors "have a go".
"Seeing people get it there and have a go no matter their ability and also helping competitors achieve lifelong goals would be the most enjoyable part," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.