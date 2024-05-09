What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

May 11
In a world hungry for transparency, Didirri has mesmerized fans throughout his brief career with his magnetic charisma and sincere approach to songwriting -- now he's coming back to Launceston for the first time in five years.
With over 75 million global streams and an ARIA gold accreditation for Blind You, Didirri continues to captivate, and his much-anticipated debut album Caught In The Act embarks on a poignant journey through eleven exquisite new tracks.
Openly delving into subjects we often shy away from, Didirri remains true to his mission of creating music for lovers and overthinkers, weaving uninhibited lyrics that touch raw nerves and charming melodies that soothe hearts and minds.
The Don't Talk Tour is Didirri's first national regional route, playing solo in intimate venues all over Australia, including the Royal Oak.
Tickets and more details are available at the Royal Oak website.
The streets and laneways of Launceston will come alive this Autumn as a line-up of incredible venues each transform into an urban cellar door and host a winemaker for you to visit on a self-guided wine trail!
How does it work you ask? Simply decide which venue you'd like to start from and you're off.
Choose your own adventure as you and your friends move from venue to venue tasting delicious wines thanks to our incredible line-up of winemakers.
Guaranteed to sell out, the Urban Wine Walk promises a fun and unique self-guided wine tasting experience that you and your friends won't want to miss.
Visit Eventbrite for tickets.
Australian Musical Theatre Festival
May 15 - 19
Launceston is about to break into a musical number. Or, at least, some of its pubs, hotel bars, theatre foyers, the Harvest Market and even Cataract Gorge will.
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival - a celebration of the artform that annually takes over some of the city's best venues - is returning for its fifth year with a program unlike you've ever seen before.
The winter cultural festival will return in mid-May with one of its largest programs ever, including three musicals and shows from award-winning artists, local up-and-comers, and even Broadway and West End stars.
The five-day festival will host 19 events for musical theatre across some of the north's most unlikely places, with plenty of new standouts like its three musicals: It's Only Life with Broadway composer John Bucchino on piano; a best of Stephen Sondheim compilation, Marry Me A Little; and a total transformation of Nine The Musical at the Princess Theatre.
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival will run from May 15 to 19. The full program and tickers are available at the Australian Musical Theatre Festival website.
May 19
A key period in the long history of the Launceston Mechanics' Institute and Public Library was from 1906 to 1948, when Joseph Reginald Forward was the librarian in charge of modernising the best library in Tasmania.
This talk will examine Forward's background and career as a librarian and mentor, his efforts to build the library book and special collections, his ideas on children's reading, his attitude to the free library movement in Launceston and his role as City Librarian of the free Launceston Public Library.
Emeritus Professor Stefan Petrow taught history at the University of Tasmania. His latest book is A Priceless Gift: The Launceston Mechanics' Institute and Public Library 1906 to 1948 (2023).
All are welcome. Admission is free for LHS members free and $5 for visitors.
Sunday May 19, 2pm at the Meeting Room, Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk.
May 22 - 25
Launceston Church Grammar students will star in their school's latest production, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, an adaptation of the 1992 classic film arriving at the Princess Theatre in late May.
The feel-good story follows Scott, a championship ballroom dancer who defies all the rules to follow his heart and "make up his own moves" when he meets Fran, a first-time dancer.
It features songs from the original film including Love is in the Air, Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and Time After Time, as well as new songs from internationally acclaimed artists and composers like Sia.
Launceston Grammar's production of Strictly Ballroom - The Musical is playing at the Princess Theatre from Wednesday, May 22, to Saturday, May 25.
Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
