A young man who committed a number of offences while under the influence of alcohol has appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Depesh Biswa, a 19-year-old man from Newnham, pleaded guilty to a raft of offences which included assaulting a police officer, common assault, and behaving in an indecent manner.
Police prosecutions said on April 29, 2022 at about 3.50pm, a man was seen in Wellington Street with a bottle of wine and appeared to be "extremely intoxicated".
The court was told that Biswa was approached by members of the public to behave, however, he told them to "f-k off" and dropped the bottle of wine, causing it to smash on the street.
Witnesses to the event, including children, moved away from the scene as they were scared. A police officer, who was flagged down by a witness, followed the defendant onto York Street.
Upon seeing the police officer, Biswa ran across the street into oncoming traffic, where cars were forced to stop to avoid an accident.
The defendant, who was now in the Woolworths car park, was then spoken to by police about his behaviour.
He responded by pushing the policeman in the chest.
The policeman then took out some OC spray, to which Biswa said "what the f--- are you going to do bro, pepper spray"? He was then pepper sprayed three times, however, it had no effect on the defendant.
Biswa then moved forward and began to throw closed-fist punches to the officer's head. A bystander came to the police officer's aid and together they managed to arrest the defendant.
He was detained in custody due to his aggressive state.
On Saturday June 11, about 8.30pm, police received reports of Biswa being aggressive towards patrons in the Hobart Youth Hostel.
Prosecutions said that at the time, he had a 750ml bottle of Vodka in his hand and smelled strongly of alcohol.
Police arrested the man and put him in a police van where he was charged and detained.
On Sunday 4.40pm, June 12, Biswa was sleeping in Zap fitness in Hobart and was approached by police and was informed he needed to leave. He laid on the floor and refused to move for the police and was arrested and charged.
At 4.45pm, July 7, Biswa was aggressively drunk at the Launceston Airport and was denied access to a flight.
Police prosecutions said that "as the police vehicle pulled up at that location, the male pulled down his trousers and underpants to his ankles and exposed his genitals towards the security officers gyrating his pelvis."
When police tried to talk to Biswa, he shoved an officer with one arm and was arrested and resisted their attempts to handcuff him.
"His speech was incoherent and his breath smelled of intoxicating liquor".
Biswa's solicitor said his client had found himself ostracised from the community and had no support network, which caused him to turn to alcohol to cope with his situation.
Biswa has been remanded in custody since July 8 and will be sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 26.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
