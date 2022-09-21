The Examiner
Depesh Biswa exposed genitals to security in the Launceston Airport

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:26am, first published 7:00am
Depesh Biswa appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

A young man who committed a number of offences while under the influence of alcohol has appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

