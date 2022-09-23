The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

22 York Street, Launceston to sell after 100-plus years in same family

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
September 23 2022 - 12:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An expansive Launceston home is being sold for the first time in more than 100 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.