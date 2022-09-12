University of Tasmania's big-ticket draw the Australian Maritime College are deciding the future of training vessel MV Bluefin.
Staff consultations began on Monday to explore the direction the college will go in as "the most important part of the ACM's fleet" becomes outdated for the needs of the facility.
Australian Maritime College Principal Michael van Balen said the 40-year-old vessel's "aging systems technology and design limitations mean she now struggles to support today's training, research and commercial activities."
"Together with staff, we are considering three options: replace Bluefin with a newer vessel, reclassify Bluefin and further limit capabilities, or sell Bluefin and provide training through alternate means including on board working vessels in Tasmania's maritime sector," he said.
Mr van Balen said the reputation of the college would be key as the school charted a way forward and ensured "outstanding and contemporary training and student experience that supports the future maritime industry."
The BlueFin decision will include staff but the outcome will take time and will include planning around any impacts.
"Should there be impacts on any staff from the outcomes of this process, we will work directly with those staff to determine opportunities for their future," Mr van Balen said.
Bass Liberal MP Bridget Archer said AMC will make the best decision for their facility.
"The Australian Maritime College has been a world leader in providing maritime education, training and research opportunities for more than 40 years," she said.
"I am confident the college will make the decision that is in the best interest of their students and the future of the institute."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
