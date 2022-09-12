The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Education

AMC on the hook for new training vessel

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
September 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Maritime College leaders in discussion with staff over future of training vessel the BlueFin. File picture

University of Tasmania's big-ticket draw the Australian Maritime College are deciding the future of training vessel MV Bluefin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.