COLLISION a brand new contemporary work by Tasdance to be shown at Junction

September 11 2022 - 6:00pm
COLLISION is a brand new contemporary dance work by internationally acclaimed choreographer Jo Lloyd. Picture by Nikita McGuire

Tasdance and a cast of 26 dancers are warming up for their latest work, COLLISION - which will be presented at Junction Arts Festival this week.

