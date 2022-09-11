Tasdance and a cast of 26 dancers are warming up for their latest work, COLLISION - which will be presented at Junction Arts Festival this week.
COLLISION is a brand new contemporary dance work by internationally acclaimed choreographer Jo Lloyd in collaboration with an exceptional cast of 26 professional dancers, designer Andrew Treloar, and composer Duane Morrison.
The performance will take place at Launceston's QVMAG, featuring a monumental sculpture by blacksmith Pete Mattila.
A cast of 6 core dancers from Tasdance and GUTS Dance from the Northern Territory will perform the work alongside 20 additional dancers who have been recruited as part of Tasdance's professional development program.
Gabriel Comerford, Jenni Large, Amber McCartney, Kyall Shanks, Madeleine Krenek, and Frankie Snowdon have been rehearsing this week for the performance under the direction of choreographer Jo Lloyd, and will shortly be joined by the full cast.
Tasdance's Artistic Director, Adam Wheeler, said that the project has been in development since 2019.
"The first iteration premiered at The Unconformity [prior to its cancellation in 2021] and now Junction audiences have the experience to witness the largest Tasdance production ever. We are beyond delighted to bring some of Australia's leading artists to Launceston in two exceptional offerings of contemporary dance," he said.
On Thursday and Friday, audiences can witness COLLISION as a 1.5hr performance, with the season culminating in a four hour durational performance on Saturday. Audiences can drop in and out throughout the work, witnessing the cast work together on a performance of both rehearsed and improvised nature.
When asked about the development and themes encapsulated in the work, Choreographer Jo Lloyd said the choreographic states she developed with the cast members of COLLISION involve active stillness, hyper perception and imagined histories.
"The work sustained anatomical perception and accuracy, the ability to make nonverbal compositional choices in live performance while supporting each other, and attention to movement reference and representation," she said.
Junction Arts Festival runs from September 14 to 18. Tickets are available via the Junction website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
