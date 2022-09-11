Kings Meadows drink driver caught nearly six times over limit

Tasmania Police are reminding motorists to remember the dangers of drink driving, after a 53-year-old male driver in St Leonards returned a high range drink driving reading of 0.288% - nearly six times the legal limit.
The man from Kings Meadows was intercepted at approximately 11am on Saturday.
He was formally charged and bailed to appear before the Launceston Court at a later date. He was also instantly disqualified for a period of 24 months.
Police implore motorists to never drive under the influence of alcohol - which is one of the fatal five contributors to fatal and serious crashes on Tasmania's roads.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
