Man caught high range drink driving at St Leonards with reading of 0.288%

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated September 11 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:30am
Kings Meadows drink driver caught nearly six times over limit

Tasmania Police are reminding motorists to remember the dangers of drink driving, after a 53-year-old male driver in St Leonards returned a high range drink driving reading of 0.288% - nearly six times the legal limit.

