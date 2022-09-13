Penalty units plan for parking fines in Launceston

The community will soon be able to provide feedback for new parking by-laws for City of Launceston off-street parking by-laws.
For the first time since 2013, the council will update the parking by-laws. Due to caretaker mode and the upcoming October local government election, the final vote will be in the hands of a new council.
At the council meeting last week, current councillors voted to support the intention of the new bylaw.
The intended bylaw will focus on transiting the fines from dollar amounts to be based in penalty units.
Penalty units are set by the state and adjusted every year based on consumer price index (CPI) movements in the previous year.
The current penalty unit amount is $181.
The changes were made to allow the council to hold the penalty unit amount rather than a monetary amount.
While there hasn't been a change to the fine amount in a number of years, having penalty units means fines will adjust annually.
Since 2013, penalty units have increased annually.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
