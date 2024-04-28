The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

City parking still a pain, and are the Lambies being led to the slaughter?

By Letters to the Editor
April 29 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One reader says the parking meters in town give mixed messages. Picture by Paul Scambler
One reader says the parking meters in town give mixed messages. Picture by Paul Scambler

Mixed messages

I have in front of me a printout from a parking meter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.