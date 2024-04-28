City parking still a pain, and are the Lambies being led to the slaughter?

I have in front of me a printout from a parking meter.
(You know, the machines that are very hard to read, sometimes.)
On one side it reads "Ticket not valid unless displayed on the dashboard..." however, on the other side it states "Receipt only, do not display."
Which side should I obey?
Can LCC please do something about these mixed messages that they send?
If a university educated person like me can not understand it, what hope for the rest of the population?
Andrew Whitehead, South Launceston
With parliament resuming soon, the three Lambies will find their politically naive group thrust into the lions' den of devious and dubious decisions, machiavellian manipulation and bloodless warfare that is modern politics.
I have a strong feeling that the politically savvy Liberals will quite possibly run rings around them and they will become Lambies to the slaughter.
Richard Hill, Newstead
What a great cartoon Sunday's Examiner (April 28) summing up Morrison perfectly.
It's all about him with his anxiety.
I feel for everyone with mental health problems, but he still hasn't to my knowledge ever apologized sincerely for all the grief he created with Robodebt suicides, bankruptcies, etc.
Mick Robinson, Beauty Point
Peter Gutwein's opinion piece about Tasmania leading the way to net zero (The Examiner, April 25) has failed to mention one important detail.
The only reason we achieved net zero in 2014 was due to Tasmania halving the amount of native forest logging. This prevented a significant amount of carbon from being released into the atmosphere.
Even today, native forest logging is the highest emitting sector in the state. It produces two and a half times more carbon dioxide emissions than the whole of Tasmania's transport sector.
If halving the amount of native forest logging was enough to make Tasmania meet net zero, imagine what we could achieve if we ended native forest logging altogether?
I don't think Mr Gutwein should be patting himself on the back so quickly.
Once you take away the amount of carbon that our forests are drawing down from the atmosphere, Tasmania's real emissions have actually grown over the last decade.
Tasmania needs to do more than just build renewables. We need to take into account other important sources of emissions.
For Tasmania, the best and easiest climate action that we can take is to protect our native forests.
Dr Jennifer Sanger, Hobart
I RECENTLY bought a new iPad - an Apple.
This was before I learned via a news item in The Examiner that Apple has announced the sacking of 600 workers.
No way in hell would I have bought it, had I known of this mass sacking before I made the purchase.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
To the many Australian servicemen who died in the Vietnam conflict (523), to the many more that were injured (2400).
To the soldiers who returned psychologically scarred for life, to those that suffered divorces and family breakups.
To those who couldn't stand the pain and looked to other means (alcoholism and suicide). To those that were shunned and ostracised by the nation they were fighting for.
For the politicians who stood by and did nothing, your young soldiers did the bidding for you, and you were too gutless to back them.
The whole episode was an absolute disaster, and still, we do not learn. When will we ever?
Ted Horlock, Latrobe
SLOGANS serve political parties well when it comes to election times. They are a disaster when it comes to creating the best (and cheapest) way forward.
Gordon Thurlow, Mooloolah Valley QLD
