The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Business

Launceston Airport named Australia's Airport of the year at inaugural Australian aviation awards gala

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated September 2 2022 - 4:30am, first published 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Airports Steven Pickering (Head of Commercial) and Ilya Brucksch (Head of Infrastructure Planning and Customer Experience) at the award ceremony. Picture: Supplied

Launceston Airport has been named Australia's 2022 Airport of the Year at the inaugural Australian Aviation Awards gala event in Sydney.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.