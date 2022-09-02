Launceston Airport has been named Australia's 2022 Airport of the Year at the inaugural Australian Aviation Awards gala event in Sydney.
The award recognises Launceston Airport's efforts to support Tasmania and grow new travel markets during the difficult days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Launceston Airport CEO Shane O'Hare said the award was a testament to the airport's team and wider airport community who worked tirelessly to keep the state safe, connected and successful.
"Last year we were able to launch flights to Adelaide, Perth and the Gold Coast, giving Launceston direct links to all five mainland state capitals for the first time ever," Mr O'Hare said.
"We also worked with our airline partners to increase frequency by 150% between Launceston and Brisbane with up to 22 flights per week.
"Developing these new links and delivering extra capacity on our existing routes required close co-operation with the airlines and our local agencies, but also a lot of hard work from our team."
Mr O'Hare said that despite the current COVID-19-related operational challenges faced by the airlines, the airport continues to work with their partners to restore, maintain and grow Launceston's network.
"We're proud to serve as Tasmania's northern gateway and we know that our success helps support so many other important state industries," he said.
"Our vision is to be Australia's leading regional airport, and this award indicates we are well on the way."
Launceston Airport is now undertaking significant terminal upgrade works to further enhance its passenger experience, with construction commencing last month.
Supported by the state and federal governments, the $11 million project will double the size of the check-in hall, with an additional 650 square metres offering space for self-check-in equipment, new security screening technology and an enhanced retail offering.
