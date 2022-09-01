"Jumpers in the bag, rubbish in the bin."
It's a Scott Flynn quote that will forever be part of St Pats' folklore and one that's likely to be repeated again and again by his clubmates this weekend.
Flynn, who has held just about every role at St Pats, has won the AFL national community volunteer of the year award.
He has won a $69,000 Toyota Hilux and an AFL grand final experience.
It comes after he won the AFL Tasmania volunteer of the year gong in August.
And it couldn't have come in a better week as the Saints are preparing to play in seniors and reserves NTFA division one grand finals.
An elated Flynn, who is affectionately known as Bruiser, was happy to talk about his famous post-game catchcry earlier this week.
"Now they just wait for me to say it," he said with a smile.
The saying was born many years ago to stop players leaving their jumpers lying around the changeroom.
"It was just annoying and you try to get them to be responsible," he said.
"Same with cleaning up the rooms. It shouldn't be left to us all the time. If you have a drink or do something don't just leave it lying around, put it in a rubbish bin. It was a just culture thing."
Flynn, who used to wash the jumpers, now takes them to be dry-cleaned and gets them ready for the players.
The award winner's service to the club includes 31 years on the committee, 21 years as secretary and eight years as bar manager.
He received club life membership in 2002, became a legend in 2011 and cherishes having won the Doug Hay club award about 15 years ago.
The stalwart is in the club's hall of fame and won the Clarrie Boon Award in 2002.
The Scott Flynn Medal is also awarded to the best player on the day of the president's luncheon each year.
His roles have included time-keeping and being an interchange steward but it's club history which has captured his attention.
Flynn, who had been taking care of the club's game book since 1989, became the unofficial historian about 15 years ago.
"I love keeping track of everyone's games and goals," he said.
"You might have a function and have a guy come up who hasn't played a game for 10 years and goes 'how many games did I play?'
"I can go back and look on the laptop and tell him.
"When we have reunions, I can print off match results and we can do up a little booklets. The players can go through and see if they got in the best players or kicked goals."
His passion for history led him to discover his father Graeme played a season with St Pats in 1960.
Flynn is respected for his role in helping the club survive through the mid-1990s.
"In 1993/94, we went through a period of getting beaten by 200 points and there were two or three games there we didn't score a goal," he said.
"As a committee, mainly driven by the president David Drysdale... we got together with Old Scotch, Old Launcestonians and Northern Districts and formed a second division with only four teams.
"The four teams were all struggling to compete with all these bigger clubs and it's probably the best thing we've ever done."
Flynn, who was secretary, praised the committee of the time including Drysdale, treasurer Ashley Quigley and David Mohr.
He said that was start what we know as the division one competition today.
It makes for a tidy historical note ahead of this weekend's grand finals.
"Playing Old Scotch and OLs this weekend - they were all part of that as well," he said.
"So it shows the clubs have been able to survive."
What are his thoughts ahead of Saturday?
"It's a pretty strong rivalry with Old Scotch and same with OLs but the rivalry with Old Scotch is probably a bit more fierce - they're always good games," he said.
Flynn, who went to St Patrick's College, had a short playing career with the Saints before helping on the other side of the fence.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
