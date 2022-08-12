The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Major $11 million project at Launceston Airport will make passengers lives easier

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated August 12 2022 - 9:27am, first published 3:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mock up of what the new construction will look like. Picture: Supplied

An $11 million project is expected to double the size of the airport's check in hall, and help streamline the process for passengers leaving and arriving at the Launceston Airport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.