An $11 million project is expected to double the size of the airport's check in hall, and help streamline the process for passengers leaving and arriving at the Launceston Airport.
The announcement was made by Launceston Airport CEO, Shane' O Hare who said the projects would position the Launceston Airport as the leading regional airport in Australia.
"The project prepares us in Launceston airport for up to a doubling of our passenger numbers over the next 10 to 15 years...we will get up to 2.5 million passengers, which is in comparison today to about 1.2 million passengers," Mr O'Hare said.
"That translates to an economic contribution of around $11 million dollars".
Mr O'Hare said the projects would bring a better travel experience for passengers.
"The project is just the beginning of an accelerated post-COVID infrastructure investment program, which includes a second phase of the terminal redevelopment to enhance the arrivals hall.
"We are also planning the construction of a new freight facility that will increase the movement of goods in and out of the region and support our local producers.
Mr O'Hare said the airport currently employed about 500 people and expected up to 50 workers to arrive as part of the construction phase.
"In addition to that once the new facility is completed with increasing passenger numbers, etc, we would expect the staff numbers to grow here by around 20 per cent over the next couple of years," he said.
A few weeks ago, Launceston Airport had a security issue when one of the scanners didn't work, which caused delays at the airport.
"This was again caused as a byproduct of the COVID situation and being able to secure parts etc for our security screening equipment.
"The equipment that we are buying now is state of the art, world class and very up to date. We expect any disruption in the future to be much less once this new facility gets into place.
"We expect the new technology enhances the security screening times for passengers because you don't have to take all of your laptops and other things out of your bags."
Supported by the State and Federal Government, the project will double the size of the airport's check-in hall, with an additional 650 square metres offering space for self check-in equipment.
The entrance to the QANTAS Regional lounge will also be moved behind security screening, meaning travellers with access to the lounge can spend more time there.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
